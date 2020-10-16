6 Things: Light the Night, opera, art picnic, cider run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Opera wants you to “turn your home into an opera house.” Attend a free virtual benefit concert for Portland Opera from the comfort of your home. This year’s pandemic has brought many show cancellations and postponements for Portland Opera and other arts organizations. On Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. tune in to Portland Opera’s Vimeo or YouTube channel to watch a special hour-long performance. There is no need to register or R.S.V.P. and all donations received from this event will support Portland Opera. Let’s continue to do some good for the community and bring light to the darkness of cancer. It’s time to Light The Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Help fund research to find cures for blood cancers. In order to keep community members and fundraising teams safe, this year’s fundraiser on Saturday night will be a virtual event. Once you register, you’ll receive a link in your email to detailed information for the kick-off ceremony at the virtual site at 7 p.m. Then, walk and raise your lantern as fellow fundraisers all around town do the same.

Rain or shine, Saturday is all about cider. Participate in the socially distanced event that will have you running or walking a 5K before drinking some cider. The Run For Cider event in Clackamas starts and ends at Portland Cider Company’s Clackamas location. No matter what your pace, there’s a cold cider for you at the finish line. And, for safety, you’ll have a designated start window to keep participants spread out. And you’ll need to wear your face covering. All the details — including how a portion of proceeds help important community partners — is at the Portland Cider Facebook page. Also, it’s Portland Housing Month. Enjoy home-industry conversations, housing ideas, and celebrations all month long to promote our local housing industry. Produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland, enjoy this weekend’s Portland Metro New Home Tour. The scattered site home tour features all new homes and communities and opportunities for you to “meet the builder.”

Sunday afternoon and evening brings an Art Picnic at Laurelhust Park. Celebrate Halloween and local artists at this outdoor gallery and sale. There will be paintings, clothing, jewelry, stickers, and more available for purchase from more than a dozen Portland artists. Plus, don’t miss the live art demonstrations and free treats. More treats in store? Dress up for Halloween, pack your car, and visit 99W Drive-In In Newberg this weekend and catch a showing of the classic spooky films Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice the same night. Socially distance safely while you go back in time. Cinema nostalgia will be broadcast on the big screen in full force with this trio of witches and “beetlejuice, beetlejuice, beetlejuice,” as they say. The first 200 vehicles that show up, get in.

Here’s hoping you have a great weekend. Let’s get in the Halloween spirit, do some good for the community, and find things to celebrate. Go find your fun!