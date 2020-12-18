6 Things: Nutcracker, Santa, Christmas Ships, small biz

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While this holiday season does feel different, find comfort in twinkling lights, visits with Santa, and theatrical performances.

Visit Silverton to see lights at the Oregon Garden Resort. Presented by Power KIA, Lights at The Oregon Garden Resort is a new experience with fire pits, holiday music, traditional German drinks, and sweets. This year, for safety, the lights are no longer located in The Oregon Garden but instead will surround the Oregon Garden Resort’s main lodge. It’s an immersive experience with a one-way path and limited entrants. There’s even a candy cane tunnel of lights.

Ready for some more lights? Make memories with your family as you watch Christmas Ships at Zidell Yards. Revel Events is bringing this socially distanced, drive-in family-friendly viewing party to life. Each year, illuminated Christmas Ships parade along the Columbia and Willamette Rivers over a roughly two week period. And now you’ve got a safe, front row seat from the South Waterfront. Pick your date and time, pull into the parking spot, and enjoy the holiday tunes broadcast through your FM radio from Portland Radio Project. It’s a contactless experience. Reserve your spot at TicketTomato.com.

It’s been a difficult year and many local shops and restaurants are hurting. From closures to limiting capacity and having to lay off workers, as you wrap up your holiday shopping this year consider helping local families through their local businesses. Small businesses make our communities unique and keep dollars here locally. Plus, many new jobs come from local businesses. As you make your list and check it twice, consider how nice it would be to support local whether through online, in-store purchases, or food orders.

All caught up on your purchases? Ready for some entertainment? What would the holidays be without The Nutcracker? In lieu of any Nutcracker performances this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Oregon Ballet Theatre produced a video of Nutcracker memories. Watch the live premiere of OBT’s Nutcracker Romp during the watch party Saturday night. It’s a nostalgic, lighthearted 20-minute romp through Nutcracker memories including performance highlights, special surprise guests, and a visit from the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Land of Sweets. All the information is at OBT.org including ways to donate and ways to watch after the premiere.

It’s been quite the year. I think we all could use some one-on-one time with Santa about now. Washington Square mall is offering a contactless experience to get photos with Santa this weekend. Enjoy a socially distanced visit with Santa in the mall’s Summit Court. Reservations are recommended, as he’s a popular guy. Share your wishlist, get your photo taken, and learn more at ShopWashingtonSquare.com/SantaPhotos.

And, let’s not leave out Mrs. Claus. Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. she’ll read you a live story on the Washington Square Facebook page. That family just keeps giving back. Grab the family and head over to Portland International Raceway to experience Winter Wonderland from the comfort and safety of your car. When the sun goes down, the lights come on. In its 28th year, it’s the largest light show West of the Mississippi. You’ll see more than 250 colorful light set displays, animated scenes, and drive-through tunnels. All proceeds benefit the Sunshine Division which has been feeding 10 times as many families since April, compared to last year.

Despite the circumstances this year, there is something for everyone happening this weekend in the Northwest. Make some memories with those you love. Go find your fun.