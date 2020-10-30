6 Things this Halloween weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Halloween weekend. Let’s get inspired.

Wear your walking shoes and face mask and visit Roloff Farms in Hillsboro for a fall farm experience. Enjoy the new, self-guided 1/4 mile Scenic Trail Walk. You’ll see seasonal surprises and beautiful scenery along the way and will end at the country store. Find souvenirs before heading off to find your perfect pumpkin. And on Halloween, you’re welcome to wear your costume.

Want to dress up some more and get even more exercise? TerraPin Events’ annual Run Like Hell event has two options — a Nearly Live run or a Virtual Run. This year’s theme? “Classic Horror” so dress up, choose your distance and route — or virtual route on your treadmill or neighborhood streets — and sneak in some exercise this weekend.

While we’re out and about, let’s check in with local cartoonist Mike Bennett. Known for painting characters on plywood and hiding them around the city, Bennett is sharing his “Crypto-Zoo” art display. Wander through the Alberta Arts District of Portland and see if you can spot the characters. Part of his “A to Zoo” series but with a Halloween twist, there’s 26 of them — named after every letter in the alphabet.

OK, we’ve found fun characters. Now it’s time to head over to OMSI to brush up on our history. Experience the new exhibit “The Life & Legacy of Genghis Khan.” Learn about 13th-century Mongolia through stories, hundreds of artifacts, and the legacy of one of the world’s most controversial leaders. Learn the story of Genghis Khan — a poor, fatherless, nomadic boy who developed the skill and cunning to establish the largest land empire ever to exist.

Ready to social distance with ghosts? BeerQuest Walking Tours is inviting you to the Haunted Pub Tour in downtown Portland. Wear your face mask and hear first-hand accounts of paranormal encounters and learn about the Shanghai Tunnels. You’ll start and finish your spooky walk at Kells Irish Pub and have a fun stop for a craft beer at Huber’s, Portland’s oldest bar. They’re calling it “two hours of spine-tingling stories from Portland’s past as you walk around.” Can you handle it?

Oh, you want something scarier? OK, then. Pick your showtime this weekend and drive to the Clark County Fairgrounds in Washington to attend Cinema Of Horrors. It’s a live-action horror movie experience where “the scariest horror blockbusters compete with monsters lurking outside your car window.” You’ll experience high-quality sound and lighting, in-car audio, monsters, and scary twists. Now, don’t forget to lock your car doors.

Here’s wishing you a spooky spectacular Halloween weekend. Go find your fun!