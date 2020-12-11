‘6 things’ this holiday season from the safety of your home, car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but that’s no excuse to not get into the holiday spirit!

Portland’s Singing Christmas Tree is a 58-year holiday tradition. Performed at the Keller Auditorium, this year’s event will be streamed through Jan. 1 and feature footage from past performances. You’ll also get a backstage experience to learn some history and more insight from directors and soloists. Watch the 80-minute holiday spectacle with the whole family and sing along to your favorite holiday songs and dance with the Jefferson Dancers.

And join Broadway star and Beaverton High School graduate Shoshana Bean for “Sing Your Hallelujah,” a holiday concert event filmed live at Harlem’s World-Famous Apollo Theater in New York City and streaming Saturday night. Featuring an all-star celebrity cast, the show will provide fresh interpretations of holiday classics and honest reflections of an unprecedented year in history. Bean reimagines the Christmas television special of long ago for this special night.

Bring the magic of live theater home for the holidays with “A Christmas Carol.” Portland Center Stage at The Armory is sharing the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge through its website. Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles in this performance of the beloved story. Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden brings the magic to life with breathtaking clarity, as it’s described. Purchase your ticket through the Portland Center Stage website, and a portion of your ticket price will benefit Portland Center Stage. As they say: there’s nothing like it — past, present, future.

Want to get out of the house for a bit? This year there’s a new way to experience the always popular Zoo Lights at Oregon Zoo. For the first time, it’s a drive-through experience. Explore the display of 1.5 million lights from the safety — and warmth — of your car as you cruise the grounds outside of Elephant Lands. There are animated animals, light tunnels, and you can even pre-reserve food and drinks. Allow for about a half-hour for the whole experience.

Feeling like some great holiday tunes? Join pianist Michael Allen Harrison for a streaming concert with “Christmas At The Grotto Solo Piano.” Performances at The Grotto Festival of Lights in Portland are a yearly tradition for him. And this year, while large in-person concerts are unsafe, he’s bringing the magic of that special venue right to your home with several dates and times to enjoy the peaceful piano. Add on a commemorative ornament or CD.

And, this Saturday is the Crafty Wonderland Virtual Market. Typically held at Oregon Convention Center, this year you can shop gifts online and still talk to the artists as you meet the makers virtually. Explore the vendors by category at CraftyWonderland.com and purchase gifts directly from the folks who made them. Look over the schedule of events and pop on to Instagram live streams to learn more about products, see demos, and take studio tours. Plus, vendors are donating a portion of proceeds to organizations that are meaningful to them.

Although different, it still feels like the holidays. Have you been to Winter Wonderland at Portland International Raceway? And if you missed the annual tree lighting at Pioneer Courthouse Square this year, as most of us did for safety reasons, check out the video at the Pioneer Courthouse Square YouTube page to flip the switch on some fun this weekend. Go find your fun.