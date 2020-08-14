6 Things this weekend, August 14-16

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to make some sweet memories this weekend — and there will be singing and dancing.

Have you noticed that things look a little different over at Pioneer Courthouse Square? It has polka dots! The Square’s non-profit management organization is working with Oregon artists like Bill Will who transformed the space into Polka Dot Courthouse Square. 12-foot Vinyl “dots” on the red bricks are spaced 10 feet apart. They “set the stage” for performances. Stay in your dot, and enjoy music, dance performances, and festivals safely.

And what’s that saying? “An apple a day…” … helps Portland Cider Company feed hungry kids? The cider company is collecting unwanted apples, fruits, and berries from community members like you in what they’re calling a “fruit forward” for a special cider to raise funds to help end childhood hunger in Oregon. The donated, edible quality fruit from nearby neighborhoods can be dropped off at their SE Portland taproom.

How about a movie night? Wear your best ’50s outfit Friday and Saturday night to 99W-Drive in Newberg and sing along from your car as the classic film “Grease” is projected on the big screen. Grease is presented with a live shadow-cast performing on stage while the movie plays. And both nights it’s a double feature so you’ll also get to have the ‘time of your life’ watching “Dirty Dancing.” Audience participation, classic films, and “ohhhh, those summer… nights.” The first 200 vehicles that show up, get in.

Willamette Week just voted Oregon Ballet Theatre as “Best Dance Company” in their 2020 “Best Of” Portland poll. And Resident Choreographer Nicolo Fonte just released a new digital work titled “Interval.” Head head over to Oregon Ballet Theatre’s YouTube page to watch “Interval” which incorporates five OBT dancers filming safely from home. The piece addresses the ongoing frustration with the current crisis and the feeling of claustrophobia. Like what you see? Consider giving OBT a donation this weekend.

The Columbia Slough is a roughly 19-mile long narrow waterway parallel to the Columbia River in its floodplain. Let the kids learn about the water chemistry, habitats, canoeing opportunities, and more through the Columbia Slough Watershed Council’s “Slough School” on their website. Online video lessons, activities, and coloring pages will allow the whole family an environmental education from home.

And, we all scream for ice cream! Cool down with a sweet treat while helping a local business. Sugar Pine Drive-In in Troutdale on the banks of the Sandy River puts a creative spin on classic soft serve and sundaes. Cloud City ice cream in SE Portland is offering small batch, handcrafted ice cream and extended hours for your cravings. Driving home from wine tasting new Newberg? Stop at Jem 100 or Cream Northwest; they’re both listed on the Oregon Ice Cream Trail. Really, ice cream is always a good idea.

OK, that’s the scoop! Stay safe while you explore this weekend.