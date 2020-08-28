6 Things this weekend August 28-30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s plan for high-flying fun this weekend. And here’s also some options for those who like to keep things closer to the ground.

Head up to the mountain if your family is looking for more than 20 outdoor attractions to conquer at Mt. Hood Adventure Park at Skibowl. Try the Malibu Raceway, freefall bungee jumping, a half-mile dual Alpine Slide, lift-assisted mountain biking, zip lines, rock climbing, and more. Bring your face covering and a sense of adventure. Daily capacity is limited so secure your tickets online.

How about some tunes — and all that jazz? Friday and Saturday bring more live-streamed performances in “The Driveway Jazz Series” live on Facebook. The Driveway Jazz Series is a socially distanced outdoor jazz series held in front of a bungalow in SE Portland near Tabor Bread, giving the city’s in-demand jazz musicians an opportunity to play for small socially distanced groups on the lawn or to view from the comfort of their own homes. On Friday at 6 p.m. listen to Choro da Alegria and Saturday night at 4 p.m. hear Bossa PDX. While you watch, consider tipping the musicians. To watch the shows visit Facebook.com/drivewayjazz/live.

And, well, this year has been a real page-turner, but if you haven’t been back yet it’s a great weekend to revisit Powell’s City of Books. The flagship store on Burnside is officially back open for browsing in the Green and Blue rooms. The Cedar Hills Crossing location in Beaverton is also open. Or, you can always order online and sell your used books online. Escape in a book this weekend and support local, independent bookstores.

Or, give a precious life-saving gift this weekend. Right now, the American Red Cross needs blood. Donate blood and help close the gap to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients in need. Blood Drive donations are by appointment only, following guidelines from local, state, and federal healthcare professionals and at several locations around town. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter your zip code to see which donation location is closest to you.

It’s a great weekend to support local businesses and do some back-to-school shopping — for the kids, for you, for everyone. From school supplies and water bottles to clothes and face coverings, a change of gear might provide a little added excitement to this interesting school year. The younger kids will find something at Black Wagon Kid’s Boutique, Grasshopper Boutique, Beanstalk Children’s Quality Reseal, Hanna Andersson, or Piccolina. The older kids will love loot from Portland Gear, The Yo! Store, Findlay Hats, Lizard Lounge, or Union Rose. Look great and feel great about helping local business in a difficult year.

Summer isn’t slowing down and neither is the fun at Crater Lake Zipline in Klamath Falls. On your weekend road trip be sure to experience Oregon’s natural beauty from all angles. Fly through the trees on the 9 zipline canopy tour. Walk on two sky bridges, rappel, and try to conquer your fears. And, the Sasquatch Hollow course is designed for kids ages 5-12. Reservations and wearing a face covering is required. If you’re looking for stunning views and thrilling adventure, zip down south.

Cheers to your fantastic weekend — the last weekend in August.