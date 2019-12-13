6 things this weekend, December 13-15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is your weekend to bask in the holiday glow that the Portland area offers this time of year, starting with a stroll down Peacock Lane.

And, you’ll have plenty of opportunities for your light-display watching to be serenaded at multiple events around town or set to the beat of a tuba. And things will be in a “Spectacular” groove over at Wonder Ballroom if blues and soul is more your bag. Marvel at the athleticism and find comfort in familiar tunes at George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. Holiday traditions — new and old — will bring fun for the whole family.

Now that’s an “en pointe” weekend.

