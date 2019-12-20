6 Things this weekend, December 20-22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend is all about family fun and claiming that holiday spirit — and don’t worry, we’ve got ideas for those last-minute shoppers.
Sesame Street’s Elmo is leading the way with a magical journey at the Moda Center. The true meaning of Christmas and its traditional tunes are getting rock twists through great storytelling and holiday concerts with a twist.
Plus, lookout — thousands of Santas will be walking Portland’s streets on Saturday. And, is that gingerbread I smell? Oh, it’s the most fabulous time of the year, indeed.
