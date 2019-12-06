6 things this weekend, December 6-8

You're going to be quite the holiday sightseer this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Take in all the holiday-themed sights this weekend with a spin around a festival of trees, festive train ride with Santa, and tour of the decked-to-the-halls Pittock Mansion.

Enjoy the talents of Nordic artists and dance groups as you walk Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Make your dinner reservations early to grab a great view of the illuminated fleet of ships on the Columbia and Willamette rivers. And top off all the fun with a “Dandy” band at Crystal Ballroom.

Tag us on your adventures. We can’t wait to have fun with you this weekend, Portland.