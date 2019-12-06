6 things this weekend, December 6-8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Take in all the holiday-themed sights this weekend with a spin around a festival of trees, festive train ride with Santa, and tour of the decked-to-the-halls Pittock Mansion.
Enjoy the talents of Nordic artists and dance groups as you walk Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Make your dinner reservations early to grab a great view of the illuminated fleet of ships on the Columbia and Willamette rivers. And top off all the fun with a “Dandy” band at Crystal Ballroom.
Tag us on your adventures. We can’t wait to have fun with you this weekend, Portland.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.