‘6 Things’ this weekend: Dinosaurs, tulips, indoor skydiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are “6 Things” happening around the Portland area March 19-21.

LEARN AT “DINOSAURS REVEALED”

The new exhibit “Dinosaurs Revealed” opens at OMSI on Saturday. Visit the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry to come face-to-face with more than 25 life-sized dinosaurs. You’ll journey back 250 million years to prehistoric North America and discover how dinosaurs moved, roared, and explored, as it’s described. Uncover the history of dinosaurs. Start your journey at OMSI.org.

EXPERIENCE WOODEN SHOE TULIP FESTIVAL

Experience 40 acres of beautiful, colorful tulips at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn. The annual festival opens this week. Enjoy social distancing in the 100 acres of outdoor space and ride the tram and hay wagon. Enjoy wine tasting and be sure to take photos. Stay tuned to the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm Facebook page for weather and bloom updates. And purchase your tickets at WoodenShoe.com because tickets will not be available at the gate this year.

GROOVE WITH DANCEHALL DAYS

The Portland powerhouse group Dancehall Days has two shows on tap Friday night at Botanist in Northwest Portland. Reserve your table and enjoy hearing all the hits you know and love inside the heated outdoor tent. From Fleetwood Mac to Patti LaBelle, I dare you to try to not sing along. Save your spot at TicketTomato.com.

VIEW “NEVERTHELESS, THEY PERSISTED” EXHIBIT

March is Women’s History Month and the Oregon Historical Society has a new behind-the-scenes short video for you to watch. It’s a look at the museum’s “Nevertheless, They Persisted” exhibit focusing on the struggle for women’s voting rights in America leading up to the 19th Amendment. Curator Lori Erickson narrates the three-and-a-half-minute video, highlighting some of the 120 unique artifacts and more than 80 images on display. Visit OHS.org to take a peek.

TAKE TO THE SKIES AT iFLY

As they say at iFly in Tigard, “spring is in the air, and you should be, too.” Is this the weekend you go indoor skydiving? Experience the simulation of free-falling from the sky in an indoor vertical wind tunnel. Let your dream of flight become a reality without ever hopping from an airplane. For more information, IFlyWorld.com/Portland.

KEEP CELEBRATING ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Participate in a St. Patrick’s Day sing-a-long on Saturday at 7 p.m. with Portland Revels. Celebrate the spring equinox over a ZOOM call filled with Irish songs to sing along to accompanied by fiddle, piano, and harp sounds. You’ll be given the song lyrics and if you want to grab a Guinness or wear green; well, that’s up to you. Visit PortlandRevels.org for all the information.

Make it a great weekend and go find your fun. Tag us on your adventures. We’d love to see what you’re up to.