‘6 Things’ this weekend: Farmer’s market, dinner cruise, dine-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for something to do during the last weekend of February? Here are six things you may enjoy!

SHOP BEAVERTON FARMERS MARKET

Shop at the Beaverton Farmers Market across from the Beaverton City Library on Saturday. Notice the marked lanes for traffic in each aisle, sanitizing stations, and increased cleaning procedures. Oh, and all your favorites. From fruit jams, breads, and pastries, to pickles, chocolate, and cheeses, the Beaverton Farmers Market has all the ingredients to make a great Saturday. Support the local vendors and have some fun.

VISIT A NEW STORE IN PORTLAND

Despite the many difficult challenges in today’s climate, new stores are opening in Portland this month. The luxury fashion brand Gucci opened a store at Pioneer Place. It’s their first store in Oregon and features their signature handbags, luggage, jewelry, and men’s and women’s shoes. And Portland’s own Findlay Hats just opened its first retail space on NW 5th Avenue in the Goldsmith Blocks. Their hats have specialized stampede laces and hidden pockets. Let’s welcome all the city’s new shops to the neighborhood. And feel free to shop at your old favorites, too. Know of some new hangouts? Let us know.

WATCH “HERB ALBERT IS”

The 2021 Biamp PDX Jazz Festival and Hollywood Theatre present the documentary film “Herb Albert Is” streaming online. The film shares the life of the musician, A&M Records co-founder, and philanthropist. At the height of his career in the ’60’s, the Grammy Award winner sold more than 72 million records. Get the whole story. Visit PDXJazz.com for all the info.

TAKE A DINNER CRUISE

Take a dinner cruise on the Portland Spirit. Or a brunch cruise. Or a lunch cruise. Pick your meal and depart from Caruthers Landing in Portland and enjoy the 2.5 hour voyage. After being cooped up at home for so long, perhaps some festive cuisine and views of the skyline might be nice. Visit PortlandSpirit.com for all the info.

DINE IN AT A RESTAURANT

Speaking of a great meal, how about supporting one of your favorite local restaurants this weekend? The industry has been devastated by the pandemic. And I know many of us have waited months to enjoy the thrill of being wined and dined. Make a reservation and enjoy a great meal while supporting the community. Be sure to practice safe social distancing practices and thank your wait staff. Oh, and, order the dessert. Go all out!

LEARN AT OMSI

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is excited to welcome you back. At OMSI you can experience the planetarium, the Natural Science Hall, and the USS Blueback submarine. Other exhibit halls and attractions will remain closed for now, but there’s plenty for you to see and learn. And to keep you safe — and keep your visit easy — it’s best to purchase your tickets and parking pass online for a specific arrival time and enjoy the limited capacity inside.

Let’s make it a great weekend. We’re shopping, we’re dining inside (safely), and we’re wrapping up February with lots of things to love. Go find your fun!