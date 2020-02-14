6 Things this weekend, February 14-16

What are your plans this Valentine's Day weekend?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Valentine’s Day weekend there is romance — and a whole lot of mud — in the air.

Start with the 5K and 10K My Muddy Valentine obstacle course race and then dry off and experience a “happily ever after” with The Sleeping Beauty from Oregon Ballet Theatre. And, “here’s looking at you, kid.” Casablanca in Concert with accompaniment from the Oregon Symphony will be fabulous.

Speaking of romance, Sinatra by Starlight will provide a romantic backdrop that might fly you “to the moon.” And, is Valentine’s Day weekend feeling like a drag? How fabulous! The Valentine’s Drag Brunch at 23 Hoyt will bring the razzle-dazzle Sunday morning.

Need some iconic lyrics to help you express your feelings? “I’m burning, I’m burning, I’m burning for you,” as Blue Öyster Cult will perform at the Roseland.

Whatever your plans, this weekend provides lots of opportunities to fall in love with Portland.