6 Things this weekend, February 28-March 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready to build a great weekend starting with the incredible LEGO showing at Bricks Cascade. And, since we’re in a playful mood, Kid Fest is ready to bring you — and your kids — non-stop entertainment and you’ll probably run into some familiar faces.

Speaking of running into things, buckle up and nab your seat for Monster Jam at the Moda Center. And since we’re already going wild, why not add in a trip to the circus at the Newmark Theatre where there isn’t a bad seat in the house?

And, “Attention Everyone,” don’t forget to look up; the A-WOL Dance Collective is pushing the boundaries between dance and aerial acts.

Still need some incentive to get out and have some fun? Well, ladies, you’re in luck! Ladies Night Out promises a fun chance to mingle, dance and celebrate Leap Year.

Pick your event and here’s to wishing everyone a weekend that has you leaping for joy.