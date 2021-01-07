‘6 Things’ this weekend, Jan. 8-10

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a new year and many of us are hoping for a new outcome. Here are “6 Things” you can do to kick off 2021 right.

Learn Something New

Start the year strong by learning some new skills through online classes. Rosetta Stone language courses will have you speaking a new language so you’re ready when it’s time to take your next big trip. Take a computer class through Multnomah County Library. Visit the website DigitalCollections.OHS.org to view photos from Oregon’s past as housed and archived through the Oregon Historical Society. And, is this the year you’re going to write a book? The MasterClass website will have you honing in your writing skills — and acting and singing skills. NW Dance Project will even help you perfect your dancing in your living room skills. You’ll be a triple threat like Jennifer Lopez.

Watch “Gunda”

The Northwest Film Center and the Portland Art Museum present the film “Gunda” that you can watch safely at home. Opening Friday, the $11.99 ticket price will directly support the film center and art museum. The film is filmed in black and white and documents the daily life of a pig named Gunda and her piglets on a farm. The director, Victor Kossakowsky, is a vegetarian so we might know where this story is headed. It’s been called “experiential cinema in its purest form” and Joaquin Phoenix served as executive producer.

Go Roller Skating

Enjoy winter roller skating at Lloyd Center this Saturday and Sunday. Wear your face covering and lace-up for some outdoor, socially distanced skate time on the third level of the open-air parking structure. Two afternoon sessions are available and the Rose City Rollers’ SkateMobile will be on-site for all your rental needs. Tickets are limited so reserve your spot. Visit RoseCityRollers.com to pick your skate time and learn more.

Go Snowshoeing

Hoping to see some snow this season and try something new? Go snowshoeing. You don’t need much equipment to get started and snowshoes and trekking pole rentals are available at Next Adventure, Mt. Hood Outfitters, Otto’s, to name a few. Plus, no waiting in long lift lines on Mount Hood. The Travel Oregon website shares a great round-up of trails to conquer. The Next Adventure team suggests trying Trillium Lake Loop, Mirror Lake, White River Snowpark, and Bennet Pass Snowpark.

Enjoy a Meal

Pick up a great meal and support a local restaurant this weekend. Both ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria locations are offering takeout and delivery so your favorite burritos and tacos are almost on their way. Get delicious pasta from Gumba. Master Kong is living up to its name. Dumplings and potstickers? Coming right up. Gluten-free pizza from The 1905? Sure. And Gubanc’s famous soups are ready to warm you up. See what your local favorites are serving, or, try something new. So, what’s for dinner?

Workout

Many of us have typical excuses for not following through with new year fitness goals. And the fact that many gyms are still closed doesn’t help. But this year, we’re not giving up. Go for a walk. Head to the mountain or find a new trail. Bring an umbrella if you have to. Sign up for a class with Fulcrum Fitness. Their Matrix outdoor classes are socially distanced and focus on strength, conditioning, your core, and mobility. Barre3 is offering streaming classes through its website so you can enjoy strength conditioning and cardio at home. And the Refinery and Firelight Yoga are offering classes over ZOOM. Try to incorporate a little movement into your weekend.

What are your plans this weekend? Resolve to move your body and here’s hoping you find an online course or great meal that also moves your soul. Go find your fun.