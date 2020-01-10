6 things this weekend, January 10-12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahoy, and “welcome to the jungle!”

This weekend in Portland you’ll find pirates, boats, reptiles, incredible tribute bands, a Broadway classic and so much folk music. If you are looking for truly immersive experiences, this weekend will help you put down your phone and stay present.



The Portland Boat Show at the Portland Expo Center is a nautical enthusiast’s dream; if you’re looking for gear or a new boat, that show will surly anchor your weekend. And the Portland Metro Reptile Show will have frogs, snakes, geckos and other exotic creatures on hand to befriend and learn about.

Feeling like a concert? Get your tickets to either the incredible tribute bands at Aladdin Theater or the Portland’s Folk Festival happening at Crystal Ballroom.

How about sitting back and relaxing as a Broadway classic comes to life? Fiddler on the Roof at Keller Auditorium will have you singing “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” And, if the stress of deciding what to do this weekend is just too much, rummage your closet and put together your pirate costume for the Swashbuckler’s Ball; it’s “Portland’s Pirate Prom.” (Yes, there will be rum!)

Whatever you end up doing this weekend, make it fun. It’s going to be a great year filled with incredible new memories. Our city has it all.