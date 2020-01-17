6 Things this weekend, January 17-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend is all about big events and promises BIG fun. So, pick your party.

The ilani Brewfest will allow your crew to sample hundreds of beers, ciders and spirits. And, “who you gonna call?” so you don’t get ghosted this weekend? Ghostbusters! They’ll be at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall — along with the live orchestra playing along to the film. Needing more up-close action?

Settle down, cowboy, and head over to the Moda Center where you’ll witness young-gun bull riders facing off against bucking bulls and vying for precious world points. It’s going to be wild, just like over at the Portland Expo Center. There you’ll find The Rose City Classic Series of Dog Shows. Fido has to get in on the fun, too.

Now, if you’re sporting some new bling on your ring finger as this new year starts, it’s a great time to start planning your dream wedding. The pro’s at the Oregon Convention Center’s Portland Bridal Show will make sure you “do” things properly. And, rounding at any ol’ weekend with some laughs is always in style. Greg Fitzsimmons is at Helium Comedy Club. I’m excited to see you around town this weekend. High-five!