6 Things this weekend, January 3-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Start your weekend with savings and science with a trip to OMSI. And then it’s time for some great music — how about Latin American or a tribute to David Bowie? We’ve got both! Feeling like rooting from the stands? The Winterhawks are ready to compete. And, if you are in need of some laughs Harvey’s Comedy Club welcomes John Beuhler with several performances. And don’t get angry. Get tickets to Hedwig and the Angry Inch; the award-winning musical is at The Armory.
