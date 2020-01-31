6 Things this weekend, January 31-February 2

Go score some touchdowns wherever this weekend leads you

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend is the big game so when you’re not glued to the screen watching football on Sunday you’ll be glad to know you can be sporty around town.

Lace-up your sneakers and grab a fun costume; it’s time for the Worst Day of the Year Run. Or, sit back and watch Tony Award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” come to life at the Keller Auditorium. Need more drama? The Fertile Ground city-wide festival will have you covered.

Now, all this action may have you hungry — no problem. The Seafood & Wine Festival at the Oregon Convention Center is family-friendly and filled with delicious options and booths to wander. Feel like dinner and a show? The Ho’ike Fundraiser at PCC Sylvania Campus will transport you to Hawaii with local foods and live music and Polynesian dancing.

And, rats! There’s still more to do. Celebrate Chinese New Year and “The Year of the Rat” at Lan Su Chinese Garden with lion dances and martial arts.

Go score some touchdowns wherever this weekend leads you.