6 Things this weekend, July 10-12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stay home. Stay safe. Stay fair.

Since 1969, the Oregon Country Fair near Veneta, Oregon — just west of Eugene — has delighted crowds in-person but this year they’re taking the festivities online. Starting Friday and running through the weekend, visit their website to experience the stage acts, walk the booths, and wander what they’re calling “The Fair in the Clouds.” It’s normally a celebration with handmade crafts, great food, and educational opportunities. What will the online fair be like?

Another fun online option: On Saturday at 7 p.m. Alberta Rose Theatre is playing host to Portland Music Stream featuring an online Floater concert. The band formed in Portland in 1993 and was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2017. The show is a great way to support the music and arts community while you rock out.

Got your face mask and want to explore? Socially distance your group and go wild at Oregon Zoo when it reopens to the general public on Sunday. It’ll be a primarily outdoor experience at the 64-acre campus and — to avoid crowding and lines — there will be reduced capacity and timed ticketing. Tickets must be reserved in advance. Follow the one-way path and wear your mask. It’s home to 2,500 animals and has been operating since 1888. There’s plenty to learn up-close to the animals.

Make it a weekend of learning. OMSI is also back open with limited capacity so you can experience the Body Worlds & The Cycle of Life exhibit. Learn about the human body through all stages of life by looking at real human specimens. The USS Blueback Submarine Tours are also open where you’ll explore the U.S. Navy’s last active duty diesel-electric submarine.

Ah, amusement parks and summertime — they go hand-in-hand. Well, the Enchanted Forest in Turner is back open but with new procedures and policies. Some attractions — like the Shoe Slide, coin operated activities, Crooked House, and Western Caves — are closed but there’s still plenty of enchanting things to safely see and do. The Oregon Historical Society museum reopens on Saturday. Wear your face mask and follow the one way pathways to enjoy the exhibits at limited capacity. As the steward of Oregon’s history, the society educates, informs, and engages the public through its preservation efforts. The permanent and interactive Experience Oregon exhibit shares Oregon’s story. And the current “Nevertheless, They Persisted” women’s voting rights exhibit tells of women suffrage and what shaped change with the 19th amendment.

Work on your taxes, enjoy a little sunshine, learn something new, and have yourself a great weekend, Portland. Stay safe.