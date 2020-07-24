6 Things this weekend, July 24-26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All aboard for a fun weekend? Visit the Oregon Rail Heritage Center in SE Portland and celebrate Portland’s historic locomotives, railroad equipment, and artifacts. The railway museum houses steam locomotives and was established in 2012 by the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation. Visit their Facebook page for updates on hours and operations. Feeling spicy? The first all-ages virtual OMSI After Dark: Zest Fest will take place Friday night. It’s time to enjoy some spicy foods. Expect science demos, hot sauce experts, music, and trivia. There’s fire and ice entertainment and special guests.

How about some tunes? Chamber Music Northwest Artistic Director David Shifrin will treat us to the world premiere of a new clarinet solo written for him by David Ludwig on Saturday night. This weekend marks the last weekend in a five-week Virtual Summer Festival of outstanding chamber music concerts streamed online. It’s also the 50th anniversary of Chamber Music Northwest and Shifrin’s 40th and final season as Artistic Director. Celebrate this grand finale. And let’s celebrate in the great outdoors. The 16-acre Leach Botanical Garden in SE Portland is a great place to learn about gardening — and just walk around the winding trails with views of firs, ferns, and wildflowers. The garden highlights Northwest native plans — and more — and serves as a horticultural resource and hands-on laboratory for environmental education.

And things are getting steamy at Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks this weekend with the “Rollin’ Thru Steam-Up” for what would have been the 50th year of the “Great Oregon Steam-Up.” It’s mechanical history in motion, they say, and you’ll stay in motion, too. This year, guests are to remain in their vehicles for a safe, drive-through celebration through the campus’ 62-acres of independent museums reflecting the preservation, restoration, and operation of antique equipment, vehicles, steam-powered machinery, and farming tools.

Feel like shopping? Portland Saturday Market under the Burnside Bridge is back open with limited capacity and ready to welcome you for some shopping. Or, click on the “Shop Online” tab to shop through the new online store for those wanting to support local vendors without leaving home. Since 1974, Portland Saturday Market has been the largest continuously running outdoor market in the United States.

Alright, stay safe while finding new ways to celebrate summer 2020. Enjoy this warm weather.