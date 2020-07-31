6 Things this weekend, July 31 – August 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for some inspiration for this weekend?

Virtually visit the NW Natural Street of Dreams. The popular block party is blocked this year, but the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland is excited to highlight 45 years of Street of Dreams memories online. They’ll host a chef series, conduct a People’s Choice “Best of the Decade” vote, allow you to virtually Meet the Builders, and participate in a virtual design night, and more. Gain inspiration and dream from the comfort of your own home. Also dreaming of a sweet treat? Sounds fair. The 2020 Oregon State Fair is cancelled, but the Taste of a Fair on the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem is open all summer long. Swing by for piping-hot corndogs, lemonade, cotton candy, and elephant ears on the corner of Silverton and 17th on the fairgrounds. Check the website for dates, times, and menu items available.

Could you use a laugh? “Vanity Fair” called him “the funniest stand-up alive” and Entertainment Weekly called him “your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Yes, Brian Regan has several shows at Helium Comedy Club in Portland this weekend bringing his balance of sophisticated writing and physicality. The venue is operating at smaller capacity and you’ll have your temperature checked upon arrival and be seated only with folks in your party. Still want to explore downtown? Wear your mask and visit the Architectural Heritage Center museum in SE Portland to view the “Darrell XV at Home” exhibit. Through the work of Portland photographer Tom Cook, the exhibit showcases Darcelle XV in the historic interior of the Elmer and Linnie Miller Residence. The portrait series, as they described, captures the unique character of the 1896 Queen Anne style house and its longtime owner, Walter Cole, who is best known as the female impersonator and performer Darcelle XV. The house was recently placed on the National Register of Historic Places. And Darcelle has quite the legacy, too.

Tired of months of store-bought waffles and cereal? Maybe it’s time to board the Portland Spirit for the Downtown Brunch Cruise on Sunday. Bring your mask and enjoy a two hour cruise along the Willamette River with a seasonal plated brunch paired with champagne and mimosas, pretty views, and a narration of the sights. Enjoy live piano music and views of the historic Milwaukie Waterfront from your private table. And, this month marks the 13th anniversary of SNAP! 90s Portland. And, what’s usually an in-person SNAP! 90s Dance Party at Holocene will now stream live from Portland, Seattle, and Denver Friday night. Tune in to Holocene Portland’s YouTube and Twitch accounts at 9 p.m. for a virtual dance party. Run by Ms. Coco B, for this edition, the DJs will play all Black artists of the 1990s. Donations are appreciated.

What are your plans this weekend? Stay safe, see something new, and enjoy the best weather Portland has to offer.