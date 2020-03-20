6 Things this weekend, March 20-22

There are still plenty of things to do — and plenty of ways to meaningfully connect from home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many of you are cooped up, feeling discouraged, scared, or just plain bored in these times of “social distancing.”

This “6 Things” segment typically highlights things to do over the weekend in the community. There are still plenty of things to do — and plenty of ways to meaningfully connect from home.