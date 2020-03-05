6 Things this weekend, March 6-8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Save me a seat! It’s the first weekend in March and Portland Dining Month is underway. This is when Portland’s top restaurants offer three-course meals for a great price so get out there and try out some new restaurants.

And what’s dinner without a show afterward? “Disney’s FROZEN” is at the Keller Auditorium and is already melting hearts, the hip-hop extravaganza “Funkedified” is at the Newmark Theatre, Tony-Award winning “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is at The Armory, and Men At Work’s frontman Colin Hay will be belting out his hits at Revolution Hall.

If you’re still looking to dig up some fun this weekend, head over to the Portland Expo Center where America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show will take you on a journey to the past so you can find some new (to you) items to take home.

Wishing you a great weekend. Now, what’s for dinner?