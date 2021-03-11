‘6 Things’ this weekend: Mud run, drive-ins, new markets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend brings a host of opportunities to make some memories around town. If you’re looking for a few ideas, let’s start with a little unconventional exercise.

RUN THE “DIRTY LEPRECHAUN” MUD RUN

Get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit and sneak in some exercise with a 5K or 10K on Saturday with the Dirty Leprechaun Mud Run at Lee Farms in Tualatin. “Getting down and dirty,” as organizers describe the race through lots of mud, will have you conquering 20 obstacles and physical challenges. There’s also a “virtual” option. All the info. is at TerraPinEvents.com.

WATCH A CONCERT AT “CARCHELLA”

Visit Oaks Amusement Park on Saturday for “Carchella,” a new weekly live concert series where you can watch the show from safely inside your car. This week’s show brings Gabby Holt to the stage to share her signature vocals and anthem rock. Save your spot at OaksPark.com/Concerts.

ENJOY “TOASTS WITH HOSTS”

On Saturday Hammer & Stitch Brewing Company in Portland is hosting a virtual beer and food tasting they’re calling “Toasts with Hosts.” It’s a live event and their panel will talk about making and pairing beer and the state of the beer industry in Portland. Enjoy the drinks and gourmet tasting menu that you’ll pick up ahead of the ZOOM call. Learn more at HSBrew.co.

LISTEN TO “PROTOCOL”

Listen to the Afro-futurist sci-fi audio thriller “Protocol” through the Portland Center Stage at the Armory website. The pilot episode of this new podcast begins the story about an unexpected tragedy that takes place aboard a space cruiser, throwing the crew into a mission to preserve humanity. This science-fiction audio experience traverses multiple times, dimensions, and galaxies, as it’s described. Listen at PCS.org/Protocol.

WATCH A “CINEMA UNBOUND” FILM

Watch a movie under the stars this weekend at Cinema Unbound Drive-In Theatre presented by the NW Film Center and Portland Art Museum. On Friday you can catch “The Never Ending Story.” Saturday’s screening brings “The Iron Giant.” And on Sunday don’t miss “Dune.” Plus, there are bonus short features after the main attraction. It’s all part of the Portland International Film Festival. Visit CinemaUnbound.org for all the info.

SHOP “LAKE GROVE FARMERS’ MARKET”

And there’s a new market in Lake Oswego on Sundays. The Lake Grove Farmers’ Market is open from 1 to 5 p.m. and located on Hallmark Drive (by Mercantile Drive and Collins Way). Presented by the new Mercato Grove neighborhood, the farmers market features fresh produce, meats, baked goods, flowers, spirits, and hot food. Learn more about this pilot program running through April at the City of Lake Oswego website.

Here’s wishing you a great weekend. Lots of great films to watch, new podcasts and farmers’ markets to explore, and you might get a little muddy while on a run — but that’s OK. Go find your fun.