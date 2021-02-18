6 Things this weekend: Music, a gala, shopping

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been quite the week in Portland. Who is up for some adventure this weekend? -Some adventure that doesn’t have to do with ice and snow providing obstacles.

ENJOY HIT MACHINE CONCERT

The Elevate Unity Benefit Music Series welcomes Hit Machine for four shows this weekend at Botanist in Portland’s Pearl District. The 7-piece band will play all the highly contagious hit songs you know and love — everything from the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” to AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long.” It’s time to party — and you’ll be spread out to stay safe on the covered, heated patio.

ATTEND PCS METAMORPHOSIS GALA

On Saturday night you’re invited to Metamorphosis. The streamed, free gala will support Portland Center Stage at The Armory and feature dance and musical performances and a live auction. Bid on local getaways, redecorating packages, entertaining opportunities, and great raffle prizes, as it’s described.

EXPERIENCE BEATLES UNPLUGGED

On Sunday night you can celebrate The Beatles music and solo efforts at Beatles Unplugged at Local Lounge in Portland. And, celebrate the late George Harrison’s birthday. Sing-a-long and have some fun. The event is hosted by solo acoustic artist Robert Meade of Eugene.

LEARN AT THE CSA SHARE FAIR

Learn about community-supported agriculture and find your farmer at the CSA Share Fair. The weeklong virtual event starts Sunday and you’ll learn what Community Supported Agriculture is; why it’s important to your health, environment, and community; and how to find the right CSA farm for your household. Talk to local farmers about their sustainable practices and get cooking tips.

SHOP AT LOCAL LOVE

Shop the Local Love Pop-Up on Saturday brought to you by Unique Markets. Rescheduled due to the winter weather last weekend, this weekend will now allow you to support more than 50 local brands in the Goat Blocks of SE Portland. Enjoy music and photo-op moments and get a free cotton tote. Candy and drinks? Yep.

ATTEND ILANI BREWFEST

The winter weather postponed this event last weekend, but it’s now on tap for this weekend. It’s time for Brewfest at ilani Resort in Ridgefield, Washington. Enjoy socially distanced seating while you enjoy food and beer dining experiences. Every ticket purchased will help the Northwest Wine and Food Society provide support to area restaurants.

There’s plenty of community events to lift us into this weekend. Which one will you check out? Go find your fun!