6 things this weekend, November 22-24

Get ready for a weekend of singing -- here, there, everywhere

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Start warming up your voice. Get ahold of your friends and, after this weekend, they’ll be singing YOUR praises.

Start with a performance of Portland’s Singing Christmas Tree, mix in some lasers and fire with Trans Siberian Orchestra, and pay your respects to the Portland man who dedicated his career to bringing this city great music and conversations.

Then it’s time to sing about TV, get the kids a sitter and head out for a wild night at the zoo and start “runnin’ down a dream” at Crystal Ballroom. Compose a great weekend, Portlanders; you’re the conductor and the lead singer.