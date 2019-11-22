Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

6 things this weekend, November 22-24

Entertainment

Get ready for a weekend of singing -- here, there, everywhere

by: Nicole DeCosta

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Start warming up your voice. Get ahold of your friends and, after this weekend, they’ll be singing YOUR praises.

Start with a performance of Portland’s Singing Christmas Tree, mix in some lasers and fire with Trans Siberian Orchestra, and pay your respects to the Portland man who dedicated his career to bringing this city great music and conversations.

Then it’s time to sing about TV, get the kids a sitter and head out for a wild night at the zoo and start “runnin’ down a dream” at Crystal Ballroom. Compose a great weekend, Portlanders; you’re the conductor and the lead singer. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget