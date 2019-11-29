Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

6 things this weekend, November 29, 30, and December 1

Get ready to feel festive

by: Nicole DeCosta

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready to feel festive.

Fuel up on Thanksgiving leftovers and get ready for new adventures. More than 90 comedians will light up stages around Portland. And we’re all invited to Pioneer Courthouse Square for the annual tree lighting. Portland International Raceway is transformed into Winter Wonderland — take a spin and experience the twinkling magic! Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall is in the “Holiday Swing” and you’ll find everything on your gift list at the Expo Center. And even our waterways are getting in the “Spirit.” Happy holidays; who needs the North Pole when we’ve got Portland?

