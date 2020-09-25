6 Things this weekend, Sept. 25-27

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Let’s have some fun and do some good this weekend.

The Portland Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest is a great way to enjoy the bounty of the season. The festival — on now through Oct. 4th — features beers to go from two locations on N. Mississippi Avenue in Portland, Prost! Marketplace Bloodbuzz Bar and sister pub Interurban Tavern. And this year is all about takeout sales by growler and mason jar fills of draft beers. And, if you can find a seat, you can order a pint on premise. For more information, hours, and what’s on tap, visit Fresh-Hops.com. It’s also a great weekend for a walk. On Saturday Portlanders can participate in Sole Support for Parkinson’s. The socially distanced walking fundraiser in September and October has touched many cities in the Northwest. And on Saturday Portlanders have their turn to walk a 1K or 5K to raise funds and awareness for the critical services those with Parkinson’s rely on. Whether you walk outside or virtually in your living room, your support is appreciated for those living with Parkinson’s and PD+. Sign up and you’ll find suggested walking routes if you’d like to see some new scenery.

Fall is officially here and so are fall flavors. Sweet! Is it time for a pumpkin spice something? The Hungry Hero Dessert Company in Sherwood is offering pumpkin cupcakes, pumpkin loaf, and pumpkin and salted caramel basque cheesecake. And Sprinkles of Joy in Sherwood has a Fall Flavor Sampler Box with flavors like pumpkin cream cheese and cider cinnamon caramel. Nothing Bundt Cakes in Tualatin is featuring pumpkin spice cakes and drinks. Or, try a pumpkin spice cider from Portland Cider Co. Give yourself a lil’ sweet treat this weekend. Speaking of treats. How about a free tree? Portland Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry are giving away 1,200 trees for Portlanders to plant on private property. Supplies are limited and there are 20 species to choose from. Register and get detailed info. about care and planting at PortlandOregon.gov. Plan to pick up your tree on Saturday. OK, why free trees? According to the website, trees continue to come down in Portland due to old age and development. Trees keep us cool and help collect storm water in winter. They also clean the air, buffer noise, reduce crime, and improve health.

Speaking of improving health, it’s time for The 2020 Hope Lives Here Virtual Hope-Raiser. Ronald McDonald House Charities has re-imagined their statewide gala. On Sunday you can show your support for the children and families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities. Walk the virtual red carpet, bid on silent and live auction items, and raise your virtual paddle all from the comfort — and safety — of home. Register to enjoy the heartwarming stories and remember that because of your generosity “hope lives here,” as their motto states. Register now. Now, depending on weather and air quality, see dancers from Oregon Ballet Theatre perform outside of OMSI Friday and Saturday. Part of the OBT MOVES Exposed Tour, the pandemic has forced dancers out of traditional theaters and to pop-up locations around town where audiences can enjoy outdoor performances, socially distanced. No need to make a reservation, just choose your time, wear a mask, and arrive to enjoy the behind-the-scenes experience of dancer training.

OK, I’ll race you to a cafe for some pumpkin-spiced something before we take on the town. Go find your fun this weekend.