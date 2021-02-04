6 Things this weekend: Super Bowl, light displays, online shows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are plenty of things to do between February 5-7!

Watch the Super Bowl

Touchdown! This weekend it’s all about SuperBowl LV. Tune in to KOIN 6 this Sunday at 3 p.m. to be transported to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City hopes to become the first repeat champion since Super Bowl XXXIX. And Tampa Bay Quarterback Tom Brady will make his 10th appearance in the Super Bowl. Plus, the Weeknd will perform at the halftime show — what a weekend! We’ve got this game covered from all angles.

Experience Portland Winter Light Festival

Let’s really illuminate the weekend! It’s time for the sixth annual free Portland Winter Light Festival starting this weekend and continuing next weekend. It’s organized by the Willamette Light Brigade — a non-profit arts organization hoping to connect the community through artful lighting. You’ll see unique lighting and video installations spread out around town for safety and social distancing. Due to the pandemic organizers are calling it a “non” festival festival this year. Art installation sites range from a boat dock in St. Johns to a private residence in Milwaukie. The biggest concentrations of installations are in downtown Portland, centered around Pioneer Courthouse Square. Check out the map and plan your route.

Watch “The Story of My Life”

Broadway Rose Theatre Company opens its 30th anniversary season with the musical “The Story of My Life.” Available for streaming through the end of February for $25 per household, “The Story of My Life” weaves songs and stories together to explore the unseen ripples we make in each other’s lives, as it is described online. It’s a two-person musical. When Thomas finds himself at a loss for words when faced with eulogizing his lifelong friend Alvin after his death he draws from all his humorous adventures with his friend.

Enjoy “Nevertheless, She Persisted”

First Presbyterian Church of Portland presents “Nevertheless, She Persisted” — a concert of early music by and about women on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Sopranos Christine Johnson and Madeline Ross, join musicians Hannah Brewer and Adaiha MacAdam-Somer, to share stories of brave, vulnerable women and how they persisted, as it’s described. The program is presented in partnership with Rose Haven, a day shelter and community center serving women, children, and marginalized genders in Portland.

Watch African Films

In celebration of Black History Month, tune into the free 31st Annual Cascade Festival titled “African Films.” Learn about Africa through the eyes of Africans at this festival presented by Portland Community College. For safety, this year’s films will be viewed virtually instead of gathering in-person. The films celebrate Africa’s achievements, expose its failures, and reveal possibilities for a hopeful future. On Saturday night watch the film “Air Conditioner” online at 7 p.m. Air conditioners mysteriously fall from the windows of buildings in this magical-realist tale set and shot in the bustling capital city Luanda.

Learn about building Oregon State Capitol

Let’s also sneak in a little history this weekend at Oregon Historical Society. In this new installment of their “Tales from the OHS Oral History Collection” miniseries, Oral History Librarian Sarah Stroman unearths a story from Cecil L. Edwards, a longtime Oregon legislative employee who served in four roles over the course of sixty years. In this excerpt from a 1982 interview, Edwards relays a story about the construction of the Oregon State Capitol building, which builders completed in 1935, replacing the 1876 statehouse that a fire destroyed. The full interview and over 4,000 oral histories are available to the public on OHS Digital Collections.

Okay, team. It’s the big weekend. We’ve got sports and the arts covered. What are your plans? Please tell me there will be lots of game day food. Local restaurants need our support. Go find your fun!