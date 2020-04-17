6 Things to challenge yourself to do online

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the next few days, let’s challenge ourselves to try some new things online. Supporting a local restaurant — whether through a meal purchase, buying a gift card or merchandise, or contributing to their crowd funding campaign — all helps.

Make a movie and learn to edit; there are apps and editing software for everyone’s abilities. Buy local online. Websites such as FloatSmallBusiness.com and PDXSOS.com might be helpful resources.

Write some positive online reviews for businesses and business professionals you admire. Highlight strengths online as we wait for sunnier days. Workout online while supporting Portland businesses.

The Refinery in NE Portland is offering paid Zoom classes so you can get in your personal training at home. Firelight Yoga in North Portland is streaming free online classes and you are welcome to make a donation. Portland’s Barre3 is doing a free online trial so you can do studio workouts at home. And FireBrand Fast Forward Fitness in the Pearl District is offering virtual membership options to help you get “quaran-toned” at home.

And pitch a tent in your living room and experience the magic of Pickathon while you help musicians through the MusiCares program.

Have a great weekend, Portlanders.