6 Things to do at home this weekend, Nov. 20-22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the government-mandated coronavirus freeze and new business restrictions, this might be a great weekend to find entertainment at home.

Curl up and watch movies that were filmed in Oregon. Travel Oregon created a great round-up of movies filmed in Oregon by title and also indicating which cities they were filmed in. The comprehensive list organized by decade features everything from “The Goonies,” “Free Willy,” and “Wild” to “The Shining,” “Point Break,” “Twilight,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” and more. Spot some familiar scenery. Visit TravelOregon.com for the complete list and, as they say, “lights, camera, Oregon.” Watch what is described as a “powerful one-woman show” with “Until the Flood,” streaming from Portland Center Stage’s website. In partnership with All Arts and originally commissioned by Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, “Until The Flood” was filmed in 2018 during its New York engagement. Portland Center Stage brought the production to Portland in 2019 to rave reviews and sold-out performances. “Until The Flood” explores the social uprising in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting of teenager Michael Brown.

It’s also a great weekend to get a jump start on holiday shopping. Support local, independent retailers in this difficult year while safely shopping online. From clothing and outdoor gear to bikes, books, specialty goods, and garden centers, check your favorite local shops’ offerings and shop online and choose delivery or curbside pickup. Help the local economy and have fun shopping. And encourage your friends to do the same. What else is there to do? Well, it’s nearly Thanksgiving, we are in lockdown, and December is right around the corner. Is it too early? It might be a great weekend to take out the holiday decorations and start decking your halls. Looking for some new inspiration? Shop local stores online for decor and switch things up from year’s past. Get the whole family involved. Start an outdoor light display challenge with your neighbors. Make it fun and create some joy to enjoy all the way to 2021.

Learn the history of your gifts this season. Visit Portland Saturday Market’s Facebook page to watch new videos and see photos from local artists. Artisans are answering questions about their history, artistic inspiration, and unique work featured at Portland Saturday Market. Then, visit the artists’ website to view more of their work and take a deeper dive. Expand your shopping spree at shop.PortlandSaturdayMarket.com to browse more work and support local artists. Now, let’s talk food. For safety, Thanksgiving gatherings will be smaller this year. Some of us may be braving the kitchen to recreate a special Thanksgiving atmosphere. But less confident cooks can lean on local eateries for Thanksgiving meals to go. And now is a great time to plan and order ahead. Derby, Kee’s Loaded Kitchen, Elephants Delicatessen and more will offer all the staples and delicious side dishes. Olympia Provisions is offering unique meal kits. Salt & Straw will even offer Thanksgiving ice cream flavors including sweet potato casserole with roasted pecans, roasted peach and sage cornbread stuffing, cranberry juniper sorbet, and more. Visit PDX.Eater.com for lots more meal planning options.

We are living in a unique time and there’s not much we can control. Let’s try to make some memories this weekend while we stay home and stay safe. Go find your fun.