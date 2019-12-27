6 Things to do, December 27 through January 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a holiday weekend and there is plenty to do. Here are 6 Things for you.

The Tony Award-winning “Matilda the Musical” is on stage this weekend at Northwest Children’s Theater in Portland. “Matilda” revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and features a girl who won’t let being little stop her from putting an unjust world rirhg.

People from all over the world come to the Oregon coast each year to learn about the migrating gray whales. This week is prime time to try to spot one of the 25,000 gray whales heaind south to the warm lagoons of Baja Mexico. Cannon Beach and Manzanita are great places to try to spot a whale this weekend. You’ll find all the infor on the Oregon State Parks website.

The Victorian Belle Mansion in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood is also known as The Miracle of a Million Lights during the holidays. This is the last weekend to experience the richly decorated mansion and 2.5 acre property as its transformed into a winter wonderland. The house was built in 1885 and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. While it’s beautiful year-round it is truly aglow for the next few days.

New Year’s Eve is days away and you can ring in 2020 with Pink Martini featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, the Portland Youth Philharmonic and special guest Ari Shapiro of NPR for a celebration.

Portland legends unite in a beautiful ballroom setting with Patrikc Lamb ready to count down to midnight at the Governor’s Ball at the Sentinel Hote. KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie is the MC. Enjoy dinner from Jake’s, the elegant atmospher and party favors.

Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve is roaring into the ’20s with a vintage them and zany guest host Kato Kaelin from “Celebrity Big Brother.” Enjoy all the hits performed by the Nu Wavers and thrilling acts from Aerial Muse Collective. Capture memories in the photo booth, dance the Charleston and say hi to the Glam Girls.