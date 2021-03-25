‘6 Things’ to do during Spring Break in Oregon

NEW YORK (AP) — Maggie O'Farrell's “Hamnet,” an imagined take on the death of Shakespeare's son from the bubonic plague, has won the National Book Critics Circle prize for fiction.

“Hamnet,” an unfortunately well timed story for the current pandemic, explores the impact of the boy's illness and death on his family. He was Shakespeare's only son, and scholars have long speculated about his influence — if any — on “Hamlet,” which Shakespeare worked on in the years following Hamnet's death.