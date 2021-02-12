‘6 Things’ to do this Valentine’s Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s start planning some sweet celebrations. It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, after all.

ATTEND ILANI BREWFEST

Help raise money to support local restaurants in the Clark County community. Celebrate the holiday weekend at ilani Resort in Ridgefield, Washington, for the annual Brewfest celebration. Enjoy socially distanced seating while you enjoy food and beer dining experiences Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And entertainment is on tap. Every ticket purchased will help the Northwest Wine and Food Society providing support to area restaurants. To learn more and get tickets, visit ilaniResort.com.

CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR

Friday marks the start of Chinese New Year celebrations. It’s the biggest event on the calendar in China and celebrates the beginning of the new Lunar calendar. This year is the Year of the Ox. Lan Su Chinese Garden has celebrations underway with contact-free audio tours, mobile scavenger hunts, and festive displays. And Kerry Yu, a local fashion show producer and owner of Oceana Blue Productions, has a special hour long Chinese New Year celebration video for you to watch on YouTube. The program celebrates Chinese New Year through music, fashion, art, and cuisine.

SHOP AT MOON MARKET

The Moon Market is helping you finish your Valentine’s Day shopping on Friday and Saturday. Shop the 35 unique vendors at Everett West in Portland’s Pearl District. They’re calling it their “Community Love Edition.” Shop everything from prints, ceramics, and jewelry to housewares and paper goods all under one roof and feel great about supporting local vendors and giving thoughtful gifts.

LAUGH AT “LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID”

(*Due to the changing weather conditions, this outdoor event has been postponed, according to its website): Watch live comedy with “Love In the Time of Covid.” The drive-in comedy show features five of Portland’s top comedians who are turning the pain of pandemic love, dating, and everything in between into tears of joy. Watch safely from inside your vehicle parked outside the Rose City Rollers hangar at Oaks Amusement Park. Get ready for funny Valentine’s Day stories about love and relationships from Amanda Arnold, Dylan Carlino, Shrist Tyree, Adam Pasi, and Shain Brenden. The event is a fundraiser to support the Rose City Rollers, local comedians, The Mercury, and Oaks Amusement Park.

LISTEN TO ANDY STOKES SING LOVE SONGS

Want to serenade your loved one on Valentine’s Day? Eh, just let Andy Stokes take over. The Northwest King of Soul Music — and two-time Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee — will perform love songs live over a livestream concert on Valentine’s Day. He’s performed music across the country for the past three decades and has plenty of surprises in store. Plus, his livestream events in the pandemic have been super popular. The event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are available at TicketTomato.com.

CELEBRATE MARDI GRAS

Tuesday is Mardi Gras so order your King Cake and stay tuned to PortlandMardiGras.com for a list of events on tap that will keep you in the spirit while staying safe. Celebrations will take over Polka Dot Square at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Plus, there’s a virtual kid’s costume contest, Yardi Gras yard decorating event, and mini umbrella throws. This year’s theme? “MASKarade,” as in face mask. The Mysti Krewe of Nimbus — Portland’s Louisiana style Mardi Gras group — has all sorts of things planned.

OK, we’ve got Valentine’s Day coming up, then President’s Day, and then Mardi Gras. Let’s plan some fun celebrations in the next few days. Go find your fun! (And as the weather continues to change, please also try to stay safe.)