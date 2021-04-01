‘6 Things’ to do this weekend: Dancing, hot air balloons, egg hunt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for weekend plans? Here are a few ideas that might get you moving.

DANCE AT SHAWN GARDNER DANCING

It’s time to dance in Tigard on Friday night. Get moving at Shawn Gardner Dancing in the three ballrooms and an outdoor tent. You can country line dance, salsa and bachata, and country partner dance. Get all the information about Covid protocols and how to register at ShawnGardnerDancing.com.

TAKE A HOT AIR BALLOON RIDE

Take a hot air balloon ride at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn. Fly high in the skies or take a tethered hot air balloon ride above the fields of flowers. Balloon rides are weather-dependent, of course. Keep close to WoodenShoe.com and the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm Facebook page for all the info.

WALK AT LEACH BOTANICAL GARDEN

On Sunday you can enjoy a Forest Bathing Walk at Leach Botanical Garden. This two-and-a-half-hour mid-morning guided walk is inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku and has been scientifically proven to boost immune strength, reduce stress, and improve cognitive functioning. Slow down, be present, and enjoy the stroll. Register at LeachGarden.org.

SHOP AT FIRST SUNDAY FLEA PDX

It’s time to hunt for treasures at the First Sunday Flea PDX on Sunday. The market — located in the Urbanite parking lot on SE Grand Avenue — features more than 30 vendors offering vintage finds and artisan goods. Meet the makers and shop while socially distanced. Learn more at FirstSundayFleaPDX.com.

WATCH TRIBUTE TO BILLIE HOLIDAY ONLINE

It’s the 14th Billie Holiday tribute night at the Alberta Rose Theatre on Saturday night presented by Siren Nation. And their Lady Sings the Blues: A Tribute to Billie Holiday streaming show will bring together musicians to pay tribute to one of the greatest jazz singers and songwriters of our time, as it’s described. Catch Arietta Ward, Debra Patton, Marcia K. Hocker, Laura Cunard, Ta’Mara Walker, and Rachel Brashear. Save your seat and learn about the fundraising component at AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.

CELEBRATE EASTER AT LEE FARMS

Celebrate Easter at Lee Farms in Tualatin with one of their kids’ Easter Egg Hunts. Search for 12 prizes, see the farm animals, enjoy playing on the slide and in the hay maze, and be sure to pick up your sugar cookie. Choose your time and enjoy socially distancing with your family in their wide-open spaces. It’s best for kids 12 and under. Get tickets ahead of time at LeeFarmsOregon.com.

Have a great weekend. Get outside and find some new treasures. Go find your fun.