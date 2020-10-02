6 Things to do this weekend, October 2-4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a great weekend to get in the Halloween spirit and explore around town.

Visit the Portland Art Museum and experience Japan’s Women Printmakers new exhibit “Joryū Hanga Kyōkai.” In Oct. 1956 a group of contemporary etchings, relief prints, and lithographs went on display in Tokyo. It was the debut of Japan’s first printmaking society for women artists. For the decade to follow, the 9 women artists who founded the society staged exhibitions of their work — including a show in New York City. This new exhibit showcases these rare works and gives a peek into modern printmaking history.

Now that we’ve experienced some culture, it’s time to celebrate that it’s October.

Back in 1997, the Disney Channel filmed the movie “Halloweentown” in St. Helens. And every October since, the town celebrates the movie’s legacy. With a vendor village, photo opportunities, souvenirs, scarecrows, shopping, tarot card readings, and more, get in the Halloween spirit. Go on a self-guided haunted tour and visit the Haunted Hotel and Courthouse Plaza. And each night go on a ghostly walk downtown to view the festive storefront displays and special effects. Visit SpirtOfHalloweenTown.com to learn about Covid protocols and to plan your visit to the Riverfront District. Let’s stay in the festive fall spirit. Attend the Fall Harvest Experience at Lee Farms in Tualatin. Choose pumpkins to bring home from 27 varieties. Go on a hay ride. Enjoy seeing the animals and pick corn in the U-Pick Corn Field. Go down the big slide and take a pony ride. Get lost in the hay maze. Walk the farm grounds; there’s plenty of space to social distance. Choose your date and experience and secure your visiting time slot online.

Doggie Dash on Saturday is Oregon Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year. And instead of gathering at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, like in past years, this year Doggie Dash is virtual. We’ve all had quite the year — from wildfires to a pandemic — and these challenges also affect local animals. Help Oregon Humane Society raise critical funds for disaster response, animal rescue, vet care, and adoption programs. Learn more about the party kits and ways to donate to help our companions. Now, we’re on a roll! Ready for some funky, socially distanced fun on wheels? The Rose City Rollers present Roller Disco Night at Oaks Amusement Park on Friday night. Disco Balls, fun lighting, surround sound, and tunes spinning from Derby DJ Agent Meow is all on tap. Plus, it’s all outside. Skate through the parking lots, midway, and around the rides. Rent roller skates, helmets, and pads or bring your own gear to your skate session. And since being outside feels so good, let’s watch a movie. The Northwest Film Center and the Portland Art Museum have extended their run of Cinema Unbround Drive-In movies through October. So, if you haven’t yet visited Zidell Yards in Portland, you have a few more weekends to catch a movie under the stars. Safely watch films at dusk from your car with audio through your car radio. Plus, this weekend they’re even showing films that are part of the Portland International Film Festival’s PIFF 2.0. Watch “Sylvie’s Love” and “Marona’s Fantastic Tale” this weekend in addition to “The Birds.” Reserve your spot at TicketTomato.com.

Don’t forget that it is also the weekend to secure your tasting kit for the next Cider Summit PDX. Go find your fun, Portlanders.