6 Things to do to help others this weekend, Sept. 18-20

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend it’s all about giving back and celebrating our community. The Travel Oregon website and KOIN.com offer a great list of ways to give to wildfire relief funds. Due to COVID-19, monetary donations seem the safest and easiest way to help those in need get meals, supplies, and more. If you can, consider joining KOIN and Portland’s CW for our Day of Giving to American Red Cross – Cascades Region, United Way, and Oregon Food Bank. All funds donated will stay in our community. And The Oregon Wildfire Relief Hub identifies verified fundraisers through Go Fund Me to help people who have lost their businesses or homes, or who have been displaced.

On Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. help Save the Clinton Street Theater in Portland through an online livestreamed fundraiser. In operation since 1915, the historic theater screens classic films, hosts musical acts, and has the longest running continuous weekly screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Times have been tough since Covid-19 hit. So, Junglecorp and the theater teamed up for an event hosted by Artimus Treefrog to gather up musicians, raffle items, and stories about the theater and provide some entertainment. Want to give back some more to the Portland area? Join the detrash anti-litter movement with the group Detrash Portland. They’re teaming up with Central City Concern and SOLVE Oregon and meeting at the Oregon Convention Center Plaza on NE Grand and NE Oregon Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday. From there, the volunteer group will disperse to clean up the Lloyd District’s streets. Bags, trash grabbers, and gloves will be provided and volunteers must wear a mask at all times. Closed toe shoes are also helpful.

Families have been cooped up for months. Help children experience the joy of reading a new book. The Children’s Book Bank is currently accepting donations of new and gently used children’s board books and picture books. Due to Covid-19, donations right now are by appointment only and montary donations online. Studies show having books at home and being read to as a child are important indicators of future academic success. Since times have been difficult lately, it’s a nice time to remember closer times in the community. Visit the Oregon Historical Society museum to be taken back to lively, crowded soccer games at Providence Park. During typical seasons, our pride packs the stadium to cheer on the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns. The new museum exhibit “We are the Rose City! A History of Soccer in Portland” will allow you to get a photo op with a chainsaw on loan from Timber Joey, see objects from the early days of the Timbers Army, see hundreds of signature scarves, autographs, and celebrate 45 years of professional soccer. It is described as an exhibit about soccer, but also about community.

The “You Were Here — Portland: A look back at Portland, forgotten icons” exhibit at Pushdot Studio in SE Portland showcases images of people, places, and things that no longer exist in Portland. Created from husband and wife artists Stephen and Lyn-Nance Sasser, they’v been sharing their “You Are Here” prints since 2012 and this new collection of “You Were Here” prints will have you remembering the first McDonald’s, Tom Peterson marketing images, the Meier and Frank Flagship Store, and Vaughn Street Ballpark. Landmark images are superimposed over vintage maps indicating where they once were.

Check on your neighbors. Be a good neighbor. Let’s make it a great weekend, Portland. Go find your fun.