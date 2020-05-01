6 Things to play at home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re cooped up at home and getting antsy. Stay connected and entertained by playing games.

Break out classic board games or take it to the driveway with some chalk creations and games. Get the whole family in on creating sidewalk art and then dressing up laying on the ground and posing in dramatic themed pictures. Taking photos from inside an upstairs window works great. It just might end up being your holiday card.

Channel some of your energy into an indoor obstacle course (with parent permission, of course.) Land on couch cushions, spin around in a desk chair, walk backwards down the hall, jump through a doorway of balloons — you make the rules. Or, play a game on your phone or game console. The Houseparty app on your phone allows up to 8 of your pals to hangout virtually video chatting and playing games. Click on the dice icon to play games such as Houseparty Heads Up!, Trivia, Quick Draw, and Chips and Guac. The app Mario Kart Tour will bring you into the classic Nintendo game on your phone so you can race around the world. Yahtzee with Buddies will allow all your friends to virtually roll the dice. And 8 Ball Pool will take you virtually to the pub. There are endless games in the palm of your hand whether you’ve got a Nintendo Switch, XBOX, or a cell phone.

And, it’s not puzzling why puzzles are so popular. Puzzles keep us engaged for hours and allow our minds to both relax and focus on the task at hand. Plus, there are plenty of phone apps — like Jigsaw Puzzles Epic and Puzzle For Toddlers — so you won’t have to worry about losing the pieces. I think we all could use some concentration and memory improvement.

And you may have noticed teddy bears in the windows of your neighbors’ homes or stores. “Teddy bear hunts” have become popular activities since shelter-in-place restrictions went into effect. The hashtag Going On A Bear Hunt (#GoingOnABearHunt) has been trending worldwide. How to play? Safely go for a walk and try to spot the teddy bears — and other stuffed animals — in windows. And place an animal in your window at home for someone else to enjoy. It’s an unexpected surprise that’s been bringing joy and a little adventure.

The Olympics are postponed this year, but you can carve out a little time each day to hone your skills and play a game. Keep a tally of the winners on the fridge. Get the whole family in on the celebration. Everyone’s a winner.