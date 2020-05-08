‘6 Things’ to virtually visit from home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to go “day trippin’.’” Discover some history. Google Earth is offering virtual tours of 30 famous UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Visit earth.Google.com and explore significant sites.

Go wild! The website AndBeyond.com has an entire “Bringing Africa Home” section. See the sights, hear the music, learn from some chefs, and get book and movie recommendations in an African theme — there are activities for kids, too, and live safaris daily.

Put on your hiking boots and pack a snack. The National Park Service website — NPS.gov — is providing Virtual Tours of Yellowstone National Park. Enjoy the scenery and learning lessons along your trek.

Take a jaunt around Japan thanks to the Japan National Tourism Organization’s website and this 360-degree video that’s a truly immersive experience.

Ready for a classic road trip? Google Street View and Google Earth are allowing you to cruise along Route 66 — America’s first all-weather highway linking Chicago and Los Angeles. Stop at some diners and motels and enjoy the scenery.

Our last destination is truly out of this world. Explore the real surface of Mars as recorded by NASA’s Curiosity Rover. Visit AccessMars.WithGoogle.com and be immersed in a 3D replica of the planet Mars. Put on your Virtual Reality headset, if you have one, for an even more comprehensive experience in the cosmos.

Where will you virtually travel to this week? Pick some place new each day. Go find your fun.