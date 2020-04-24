6 Things you can do to dig deep

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to dig deep. Did you know the deepest lake in America is right here in Oregon? Learn all about Crater Lake through the Oregon Historical Society’s website. Learn now, so you can plan your road trip to Crater Lake later.

And, dive in! National Marine Sanctuaries’ website is allowing everyone at home the ability to virtually scuba dive at incredible dive spots all around the world.

And, since we’re in uncharted waters, it’s OK to have deep conversations with mental health professionals. Websites such as BetterHelp and TalkSpace put you in touch with a licensed professional counselor so you can talk through texting, or on a phone or video call. And the website PsychologyToday will help you to find Oregon counselors with digital capabilities.

Dig deep. Which friends or family members have you lost touch with that you wish you could reconnect meaningfully with? Reconnecting with old friends can be tricky, but rewarding, online counselors say in a Bustle advice articles.

And sparking some deep conversations at home works, too. Thanks to websites such as ConversationStartersWorld.com and IceBreakerIdeas.com, you can answer deep questions to bring you closer.

Experience deep relaxation at home; businesses such as Pause Meditation in Portland have taken their meditation classes online as we shelter in place. You can book your “virtual cushion” and sit in on live streams to begin to reduce stress, strengthen your immune system, get better sleep, and create a sense of calm.