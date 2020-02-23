A night of costumes, King Cake and more at Mardi Gras Ball

Before the night ends, a new King and Queen of the ball will be crowned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Preparations are underway for the 10th annual Portland Mardi Gras Ball Saturday night. The fun kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Wonder Ballroom.

Portland’s annual celebration has been listed as one of those Top 5 Most Authentic Mardi Gras celebrations outside of Louisiana by the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

This year’s theme has been dubbed “Magical Mystery Krewe.” There will be costumes, dancing, and, of course, plenty of King Cake. While costumes aren’t required for entry, there will be a contest for best dressed. Music will feature Luck Beaucoup, Too Loose Cajun Zydeco, and the Magical Mystery Revue.

Before the night ends, a new King and Queen of the ball will be crowned. The event is for folks 21 and older. Ticket information can be found online.

For anyone unable to participate in Saturday night’s ball, the Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday parade is still ahead! The free, family-friendly event will be held on Tuesday, February 25th. The parade will march down Mississippi Avenue.