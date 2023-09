Adam Sandler poses at the premiere of the Netflix film “Hustle” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Adam Sandler will be performing at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Sandman will officially be coming to Portland next month.

As part of the “I Missed You” comedy tour, Adam Sandler will be performing at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Sandler’s tour will make 25 stops throughout North America over a two-month stretch. Sandler will also be performing in Seattle on Oct. 13.

Presale tickets through Live Nation will be available at noon on Thursday. Tickets will be available to the rest of the public the following day.