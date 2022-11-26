From 1994 to 2022, here are some Christmas movies you can stream this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re anything like Mariah Carey, your Christmas countdown started immediately after Halloween. But now that Thanksgiving has officially passed, it’s a bit more socially acceptable to add festive films to your movie queue.

Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.

The Santa Clause (1994)

Stream on Disney+.

The first of many films in the franchise, The Santa Clause centers a salesman who is presented with the task of becoming Santa Claus after the original sustains some injuries. Tim Allen takes the role of Scott Calvin, who slowly transforms into the iconic holiday figure and has to convince everyone that he is the new Santa Claus.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Stream on HBO Max.

Jim Carrey stars as the Grinch in this classic Christmas movie based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name. The fantasy movie follows the Grinch’s attempt to ruin Christmas for all of the people for Whoville, before he learns the true meaning of the holiday.

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Stream on Disney+.

This Disney Channel Original Movie explores what happens when two teenagers come across a weather-changing machine. What starts off as a fun, white Christmas for the usually-sunny Los Angeles turns into an intense blizzard that hinders holiday travel and Santa Claus’s ability to deliver presents.

Last Holiday (2006)

Stream on Amazon Prime Video or Paramount+.

After a shy New Orleans woman is diagnosed with a rare brain condition and is told that she only has a few weeks to live, she decides to spend her last moments on a luxury vacation in Europe. Portrayed by Queen Latifah, Georgia charms everyone around her and furthers her relationship with coworker and longtime crush Sean, played LL Cool J.

Holidate (2020)

Stream on Netflix.

Emma Roberts acts as a newly-single Chicago woman in this Netflix romantic comedy. The protagonist is growing tired of being the only single person in her family, before she meets a fellow single who is growing equally tired of bad holiday dates. The two hatch a plan to be each other’s platonic plus-ones for the holiday parties to come, and eventually develop romantic feelings.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Stream on Netflix.

This musical focuses on inventor and toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, or Forest Whitaker, who was conned by a fellow inventor who he once took under his wing. Decades after the betrayal from his former apprentice, Jangle rediscovers his love for toymaking with the help of his estranged granddaughter.

Falling for Christmas (2022)

Stream on Netflix.

New romantic comedy Falling for Christmas marks Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting. In the film, Lohan leads as a spoiled heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident. With help from a local widower, played by Glee’s Chord Overstreet, the heiress regains her memory and trades in her egotistical persona for a more down-to-earth one.