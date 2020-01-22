Aerosmith drummer sues band over audition to rejoin

Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer in 2017 (Photo by C. Flanigan/Wire Image for Kaaboo Del Mar via image SPACE)

Joey Kramer's legal team is requesting a judge allow him to rehearse with the band

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Joey Kramer, the longtime drummer of the Hall of Fame rock group Aerosmith, is taking legal action against his bandmates claiming they are preventing him from partaking in this weekend’s Grammy Awards festivities.

Kramer is slated to be honored along with his bandmates for the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award. The band is also set to perform.

The 69-year-old claims he was pushed out of participating in the associated events because the band does not think he is physically able to play “at an appropriate level,” according to TMZ. Kramer suffered undisclosed, “minor injuries” last spring and was forced to sit out for a handful of shows.

The stress tied with the audition put him to the hospital, forcing him to sit out during Aerosmith’s recent Las Vegas residency, according to the suit. Kramer was also reportedly forced to pay $20k each week to his replacement drummer for the residency shows.

The other four members released a response to Kramer’s suit saying they would be doing a “disservice to Joey” and Aerosmith fans to have him perform at the Grammys without adequate time to rehearse.

Aerosmith is scheduled to perform with Run-DMC at the Grammy Awards on January 26th.