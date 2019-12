FILE – In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alanis Morissette will kick off her tour on June 2 at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield.

Morissette is expected to release her latest album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, on May 1 2020.

Tickets for the show go on sale December 13. Her Broadway show Jagged Little Pill opens December 5.

The tour also celebrates the 25th anniversary of her hit song Jagged Little Pill.