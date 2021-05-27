All the world’s a stage: Oregon Shakespeare Fest returns

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival at the Allen Elizabethan Theater, as seen on their website, May 27,201 (OSF Elizabethan photo by Kim Budd)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Besmirched by the pandemic last year, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is returning this summer a the Allen Elizabethan Theater in Ashland.

The live production of “Fannie” begins July 1 and runs through October 9, officials said.

“Our theatres closed on March 12th of 2020, and we have all been yearning for live theatre since then,” Executive Director David Schmitz said in a statement on their website. “As the vaccine circumstances in our country, state, and county have improved, we feel now is the time to welcome our audiences back to OSF.”

COVID safety protocols remain in place, including proof of full vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test. Audiences will be required to wear masks and seating will account for physical distancing. However, officials said “These requirements will likely shift throughout the run as circumstances continue to develop.”

Tickets for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival will be digital only and will be scanned from phones or printouts at the door. Concessions will not be served.

The Shakespeare Festival is also streaming performances. “Snow in Midsummer” ends Saturday, but “The Comedy of Errors” begins on June 1.