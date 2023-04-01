PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first full month of spring is here, and soon, a number of can’t-miss pop, rock and rap concerts will be as well.

Here’s your guide to the top live shows coming to the Rose City in April.

Aly & AJ – With Love From Tour

When: Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

After starring in and singing on the soundtracks for Disney Channel movies like Cow Belles and Now You See It…, sister duo Aly & AJ went on to release five studio albums of their own. Their latest release With Love From inspired their current tour, which Portland is the second stop on.

Vanessa Carlton – Future Pain Tour

When: Monday, April 3 at 9 p.m.

Where: Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

Following her stint as Stevie Nicks’ opening act last year, Vanessa Carlton is returning to the stage for a headlining tour. Best known for her 2002 hit “A Thousand Miles,” the singer-songwriter will mostly perform songs from her most recent albums Love is an Art and Liberman.

Gracie Abrams – The Good Riddance Tour

When: Wednesday, April 5 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

Indie pop singer Gracie Abrams just shared her debut album with fans in February, and already has many performances ahead of her as she leads her own shows while supporting Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour. On The Good Riddance Tour, named after her album of the same name, the 23-year-old artist will sing her new songs live for the first time.

Sabrina Carpenter – Emails I Can’t Send Tour

When: Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

Sabrina Carpenter recently upgraded from Portland’s Crystal Ballroom to the Keller Auditorium to meet the demand for her stop in the Rose City. The singer, another famous Disney alum, is also celebrating her second entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with her popular single “Nonsense.”

Babyface Ray – Courtesy of the Mob Tour

When: Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is on the road for the first time since releasing Mob, and is bringing fellow Detroit rapper Veeze along with him. Babyface Ray, who was highlighted on XXL Mag’s 2022 Freshman Class, will perform tracks like “Ron Artest,” “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” and “Spend it.”

Muse – Will of the People Tour

When: Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

Formed in 1994, English band Muse is still rocking concert venues nearly 30 years later. The trio, made up of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard, is backing their ninth album Will of the People on the current tour.

Lewis Capaldi – Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent Tour

When: Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Where: Theater Of The Clouds, 1016-1098 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

After opening for artists like Niall Horan, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi will be the main attraction at his upcoming Portland show. The Grammy-nominated Scottish musician will grace the Theater of the Clouds stage soon after the release of his Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now.