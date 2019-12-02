Annual ZooLights back for holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo is underway for the holiday season!

It’s a seasonal favorite that brings in people from all around the region. Walking around the zoo, visitors can see a dazzling display of over 1.5 million lights.

Zoo Lights runs from November 29 through January 5, 2020 but is closed on Christmas Day. Get your tickets here.