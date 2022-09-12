LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Emmy Awards (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Newly minted Emmy winners made their first party stop at the Governors Gala.

For the first time, the official Emmy Awards after party was held outdoors, outside the Los Angeles Convention Center next door to the Microsoft Theater where the ceremony was held earlier Monday night.

Geena Davis, who was honored during the ceremony with the Governors Award for her work with her institute on gender in media, wandered barefoot through the party carrying a plate of salmon.

Partygoers danced under the stars to a live band that kicked into Emmy winner Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and jammed the plaza’s bars awaiting champagne and cocktails.

Longtime “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels, whose show won best sketch series for the sixth year in a row, held court with an Emmy statuette on the table.

Salmon, rare beef and mini tacos were on the al fresco menu.

“Succession,” “Ted Lasso” and “Squid Game” were among the winners of the top awards at the ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson.

___

8:10 p.m.

The Roy family comes out ahead again.

“Succession” has won best drama series at the Emmys.

Season three of the HBO drama starring Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong about a media monarch and the children who seek to succeed him took the top prize on Monday night, just as season two did in 2020.

Matthew Macfadyen was the only “Succession” star to take home an acting Emmy Monday.

Netflix’s “The Crown” won best drama last year, when “Succession” was between seasons.

“Succession” beat out competitors “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets.”

___

____

7:55 p.m.

“Ted Lasso” took a dark turn and ended up with another bright shining Emmy.

The show won its second straight Emmy Award for best comedy series on Monday night.

The Apple TV+ series starring Jason Sudeikis as the fish-out-of-water coach of an American football team managing a soccer club in England focused on mental health and its characters’ pain in its second season, and was rewarded for it by Emmy voters.

The series won four Emmys on Monday night, including best actor in a comedy series for Jason Sudeikis and best supporting actor for Brett Goldstein.

“Ted Lasso” beat out competitors including “Barry,” “Hacks,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Abbot Elementary,” “Only Murders in The Building,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

___

7:50 p.m.

“The White Lotus” bloomed on Emmy night.

The black comedy from creator Mike White about a disparate group of people at a Hawaiian resort won the Emmy Award for best limited series on Monday.

It was one of 10 Emmys claimed by the show, including best supporting actor and actress in a limited series.

“The White Lotus” stars Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, and Murray Bartlett as a concierge who takes out an especially scatological form of revenge on a pestering resort guest.

The victory gives HBO its seventh win in 11 years in the category.

“The White Lotus” beat out fellow nominees “The Dropout,” “Inventing Anna,” “Pam & Tommy,” and “Dopesick.”

__

7:45 p.m.

Lee Jung-jae has scored a historic Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series for his role in “Squid Game.”

Lee becomes the first Asian man to win the award, and the first to win it for a non-English-speaking role.

“I’d like to thank god above,” Lee said in an acceptance speech delivered in both English and Korean. His clean-cut look on stage was a far cry from his shaggy appearance on “Squid Game.”

In the South Korean Netflix series, people in poverty are forced to compete for money and their lives by playing schoolyard games.

Lee beat out fellow nominees Brian Cox, Jason Bateman, Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott and Jeremy Strong.

___

7:40 p.m.

Jean Smart has shown she’s no hack.

For the second straight year, Smart has won the Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy series for her role in “Hacks” on HBO Max.

“I’m more nervous than I was, thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said.

Smart was amid her own major career renaissance when she landed the role of Deborah Vance, a standup comic who revives her career with the help of a young writer played by Hannah Einbinder.

It’s the fourth Emmy overall for Smart, who won two for guest spots on “Frasier” in 2000 and 2001, and her third for a supporting role on the sitcom “Samantha Who” in 2008.

Smart beat out fellow nominees Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae and Rachel Brosnahan.

___

7:20 p.m.

It was another euphoric Emmy night for Zendaya.

The actor who was a surprise winner of the best lead actress in a drama series for the first season of “Euphoria” two years ago has done it again, taking a second trophy for her second season as recovering teenage addict Rue Bennett on the HBO show.

“Anyone who has loved a Rue, or is a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, I carry them with me and I carry them with her,” Zendaya said.

She beat out fellow nominees Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon and Jodie Comer.

___

7:10 p.m.

Ted Lasso has roped another Emmy.

Jason Sudeikis won the Emmy Award for best lead actor in a comedy series on Monday night for his role as the title coach on “Ted Lasso.”

After a first season of hyper-positivity that earned him his first Emmy for the role, Sudeikis’ Lasso, an American football coach tapped to manage an English soccer club, spent the second season dealing with the effects of divorce and depression.

“I’m truly, truly surprised and flattered,” Sudeikis said.

Sudeikis also won a best comedy series Emmy as a producer of the show in the first season.

Sudeikis beat out fellow nominees Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Jason Donald Glover.

Earlier, Sudeikis’ castmate Brett Goldstein won best supporting actor in a comedy.

___

6:30 p.m.

Lizzo has an Emmy to go with her three Grammys.

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” the Amazon Prime Video series hosted by the singer, rapper and songwriter, won the Emmy Award for outstanding competition program on Monday night.

It ended a four-year winning streak in the category for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” a hyped and crying Lizzo said from the stage. “The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique, they just don’t get the platform.”

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me,” she said.

“Where my big girls, are they here?” she shouted to cast members in the crowd, calling them “superstars.”

They shouted and waved back from distant seats as they filmed with their phones.

Lizzo’s three Grammy Awards include a win in 2020 for best pop solo vocal performance for her hit “Truth Hurts.”

___

6:15 p.m.

The Emmy for best actress in a limited series goes to Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout.”

It’s the first Emmy for Seyfried.

“This is a really nice feeling,” she said, near tears.

In the Hulu docudrama, she plays Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the ill-fated biotech company Theranos.

Jennifer Coolidge also won her first Emmy, taking best supporting actress in a limited series for “The White Lotus,” HBO’s dark comedy about guests at a Hawaiian resort.

It was the first time in a long acting career the 61-year-old Coolidge had been nominated for an Emmy.

“I took a lavender bath tonight just before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress, I’m having a hard time speaking,” Coolidge said.

As the music played to get her to leave the stage, she shouted, “Hold on, this is a once in a lifetime thing,” then started boogieing as a livelier tune played, getting laughs and whoops from the audience. She finally took the hint and headed off.

___

6:05 p.m.

For the seventh straight year, the Emmy for best variety talk series goes to “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”

The HBO show has won the award for all but one year that the category has existed.

“We know how lucky we are to get to make the exact show that we want, exactly the way that we want to make it,” Oliver said from the stage Monday night.

Moments earlier, “Saturday Night Live” won the Emmy for best sketch series.

The NBC institution wins the award for the sixth straight year, and has won it for six of the eight years since the establishment of the category, which this year had just one other nominee, HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

___

5:50 p.m.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was so moved by her Emmy win, she had to respond in song.

Ralph took the Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series Monday night for her role as a devoutly religious kindergarten teacher on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”

It’s the first Emmy and first nomination for Ralph, who was in tears and had to gather herself after accepting the trophy.

She opened her speech with a powerfully delivered acapella version of the song “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves.

“I am an endangered species, but I sing a victim’s song, I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs,” Ralph belted.

Her win, and reaction, were hugely popular inside the Microsoft Theater.

“We love you!” a man shouted from the rear seats as she arrived on stage. She was interrupted by cheers and multiple standing ovations.

Moments later, Brett Goldstein won his second straight Emmy Award for his role on “Ted Lasso.”

In the second season of the Apple TV+ show, Goldstein’s character Roy Kent went from cranky veteran player to angry television analyst to grouchy assistant coach of the English soccer team at the center of the show, on which he’s also a writer.

___

5:40 p.m.

Julia Garner has won her third Emmy, taking best supporting actress once again for her role in “Ozark.”

In the Netflix series she plays Ruth Langmore, a young woman who is part of a criminal family in a Missouri town where the family of a financial adviser has come to launder money for a drug cartel.

“Thank you for writing Ruth, she’s changed my life,” Garner said from the stage in gratitude to the show’s writers.

Garner won Emmys for the same role in 2019 and 2020.

She could have four before the night’s over. She’s also up for best actress in a limited series Monday night for playing the title role in “Inventing Anna.”

Moments earlier, Matthew Macfadyen won his first Emmy, taking best supporting actor in a drama series for his role as the calculating son-in-law of a media magnate in HBO’s “Succession.”

“I must say really it’s such a pleasure and a privilege to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show,” Macfadyen said in a British accent much of the American audience has never heard.

The 47-year-old English actor was previously best known for playing Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film version of “Pride and Prejudice.”

___

5:20 p.m.

The Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series goes to Murray Bartlett for “The White Lotus.”

It’s the first Emmy and first nomination for the 51-year-old Australian actor.

In “The White Lotus” he plays an initially mild-mannered concierge at a Hawaiian Resort who is driven to drugs and madness by the guests he must cater to.

“Thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life,” Bartlett said from the stage to series creator Mike White, who was caught by the camera mid-gulp from a glass of wine.

___

5:15 p.m.

The Emmy for best actor in a limited series goes to Michael Keaton for “Dopesick.”

The first award handed out Monday night was the first ever Emmy for Keaton, the 71-year-old former “Batman” actor who was nominated for an Oscar in 2015 for his role in “Birdman.”

“I’ve got to tell you, my face hurts so much from all the fake smiling I’ve been doing,” Keaton said after accepting the trophy from the first presenter, Oprah Winfrey.

“You’ve got about 90 of these, don’t you?” he asked her.

In Hulu’s “Dopesick,” Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a doctor on the frontlines of America’s battle with opioid addiction.

___

5:10 p.m.

Host Kenan Thompson has kicked off the 74th Emmy Awards in a top hat and tails.

“It is I, the mayor of television,” Thompson said as he walked among the nominees and other audience members seated at tables in a garden setting at the Microsoft Theater on Monday night in downtown Los Angeles.

“Tonight, we come together to honor the greatest invention in the history of mankind, television,” the longtime “Saturday Night Live” cast member said. “If it weren’t for television, what would we do with our time? Read books? No one in this room has read a book in the last 50 years.”

He then led a crew through a series of synchronized dance moves to TV theme songs including “Friends,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Brady Bunch” and “Law & Order.”

___

5 p.m.

Nominees and the rest of the Emmy Awards audience are making their way into the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles with the show just minutes away.

The room is set up like a garden, with most of the theater’s orchestra seats removed and replaced by dozens of tables for nominees and their guests. Window panels provided a view of the LA skyline, and six large trees framed the perimeter of the room. From the ceiling hung tiny white lights, intermixed with ferns.

There is none of the social distancing that marked last year’s pandemic-limited show.

“This bar right here is not real. This is a set. Do night touch this,” producer-writer Chris Spencer told the audience as he announced the rules for the show before the telecast began. A full, and fake, bar ceiling high is set up behind one of the stages.

___

4:30 p.m.

Ben Stiller isn’t worried about being banned from Russia.

“I’ll take it,” the actor-director told The Associated Press on the Emmys carpet ahead of Monday’s ceremony. “It’s all right.”

“I’m a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR,” Stiller said referencing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. “There’s over 100 million displaced people all over the world. So all of those people deserve a right to a home and be able to go back home and to be welcomed.”

Stiller was responding to a question about a move by Russia last week to sanction 25 Americans, including him and actor Sean Penn.

Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes.

— Jill Dobson at the Emmy Awards.

___

4:15 pm.

Nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary” had a fashion faux pas before ever arriving at the Emmys.

“A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” she said, having discovered it on set when Lisa Ann Walter showed Ralph what she was wearing to the awards.

“Up until five days ago I had no gown so Brandon Blackwood stepped up. He was in Japan and started rendering the gown on his Pacific flight,” Ralph said.

Ralph was resplendent in a black velvet strapless gown with orange underside and a slit to her upper thigh. She carried a tiny orange purse.

___

3:50 p.m.

How hot is it on the Emmys gold carpet? So hot that suit-clad men are pushing a wheeled cooler full of bottled water along the carpet, moving deftly between the logjam of sweating stars and stopping frequently to grab and pass out the cool beverages. Stars are sipping the water through straws.

Kerry Washington wore a small dress but a long train, with her hair pulled up and away from her face. Emmys host Kenan Thompson moved quickly along the carpet, making his way inside the Microsoft Theater to prepare for the show. “Sorry, we can’t stop,” a handler called out as a somber Thompson strode by.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is at her first Emmys. Masks aren’t required but COVID-19 testing was.

“I think people are hungry for celebration. I know I am. We’re still getting used to gathering and getting together,” she said.

___

3:30 p.m.

A blast from TV’s past hit the Emmy Awards gold carpet.

Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight, who played siblings Jan and Peter on “The Brady Bunch,” walked the carpet together.

“We’re very surprised and very happy,” Plumb said of being asked to appear on the telecast.

“And honored,” Knight added.

Their show, which lives in reruns, was on TV in the early 1970s when there were only three channels, quite a contrast from today’s streaming services.

“I don’t think it just serves one audience. It speaks to many,” Knight said. “You have that much more opportunity to catch up 10 years later on something and become a huge fan. Because of streaming there’ll be huge successes of old content.”

— Beth Harris (@BethHarrisAP) at the Emmys

___

3 p.m.

“Severance” star Britt Lower is among the early arrivals at the Emmy Awards, wearing a glittery venetian beaded gown with matching elbow length gloves.

“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” she said.

Stars are beginning to arrive in downtown Los Angeles on a sweltering afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower 80s but it’s unseasonably humid due to remnants of tropical storm that blew through over the weekend.

Early arrivals included actor and writer Natasha Rothwell, actor Tony Shalhoub and actor Laura Linney.

Comedian Emily Heller had fun posing for the cameras, turning her back to reveal she was wearing a “Kick Me” sign on her back and had paper stuck to her shoe.

— Beth Harris (@bethharrisAP) at the Emmy Awards

___

1 p.m.

Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event — a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.

The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

But after several pandemic-constrained awards seasons, Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (airing 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, streaming on Peacock) will be big and festive, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said.

They’re actually taking a page from last year’s scaled-down ceremony and its club-style table seating for nominees.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards