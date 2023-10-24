Momoa will take his promotion tour to two Seattle stores on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Aquaman” himself swam over to Vancouver on Monday to advertise his new vodka brand.

Jason Momoa — known for his character in the DC movie, along with his role in “Game of Thrones” — stopped by two Vancouver grocery stores during his Meili Vodka promotion tour.

Joined by his brand co-founder Blaine Halvorson, the actor visited the QFC on Southeast 192nd Avenue and the Safeway on Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard to sign bottles and take photos with supporters.

Some fans waited several hours for the chance to spot the “Aquaman” star.

“Really, I’m here for the vodka, but I’m really here to get a picture for my wife,” event attendee Regan Hyde told KOIN 6. “She’s a big fan.”

After launching Meili Vodka earlier this year, Momoa became another person in the long line of celebrities joining the spirits industry. Model Kendall Jenner, comedian Kevin Hart and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have all debuted liquor brands of their own in recent years.

However, Meili Vodka has attempted to set itself apart from other brands by claiming to ‘revolutionize’ the vodka industry.

“Perfected over the course of seven years with one of the purest water sources on Earth, the duo have created a vodka so good it can be sipped or mixed — wave goodbye to the taste of rubbing alcohol!” Meili Vodka said in a statement.

According to the Robb Report, the drink was produced in co-founder Halvorson’s home state of Montana and the bottle is made from 100% post-consumer recycled glass.

Additionally, the brand won multiple awards in this year’s Vodka Masters competition hosted by The Spirits Business.

Meili Vodka can be found in select stores in the Portland-Vancouver area.

On Tuesday, Momoa will take his promotion tour to two QFC stores in Seattle.